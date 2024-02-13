South Africa files a request to the ICJ concerning the assault on Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13 | 08:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Africa files a request to the ICJ concerning the assault on Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Africa files a request to the ICJ concerning the assault on Rafah

The presidency in South Africa announced on Tuesday that the country has urgently submitted a request to the International Court of Justice to consider Israel's decision to expand its military operations in Rafah and determine whether the Court should use its authority to prevent further violations of Palestinian rights in the Gaza Strip.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

South Africa

ICJ

Rafah

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
ICC's prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah situation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'

LBCI
World News
2024-01-24

South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures on Friday

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26

Guterres: Attack on Rafah will have 'devastating consequences'

LBCI
World News
08:26

Italy considers Israel's response to Hamas 'disproportionate'

LBCI
World News
08:23

French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05

Saudi official: Freezing funding for UNRWA could 'contribute' to increasing number of casualties in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-14

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:45

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More