Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10 | 11:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

On Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh confirmed the killing of his sons in an interview with Al Jazeera, clarifying their identities: Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad.

He said that the Israeli attack killed a number of his grandchildren.

On Al Jazeera, Haniyeh stated that his children were visiting relatives for Eid al-Fitr at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza when they were targeted, stressing that Palestinian leaders will not back down, even if their families and homes are hit.

“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh said.

He added that 60 of his family members were killed since the start of the war.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Israel

Attack

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli Army: 468 aid trucks enter Gaza
Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39

Israeli army confirms killing Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:24

Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39

Israeli army confirms killing Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More