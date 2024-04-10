Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

On Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh confirmed the killing of his sons in an interview with Al Jazeera, clarifying their identities: Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad.



He said that the Israeli attack killed a number of his grandchildren.



On Al Jazeera, Haniyeh stated that his children were visiting relatives for Eid al-Fitr at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza when they were targeted, stressing that Palestinian leaders will not back down, even if their families and homes are hit.



“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh said.



He added that 60 of his family members were killed since the start of the war.