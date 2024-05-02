UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion

The United Nations announced on Thursday that it estimates the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip at between $30 and $40 billion due to the massive and unprecedented destruction following seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.



In a joint press conference in Amman with the director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, UN Assistant Secretary-General Abdallah Al-Dardari said, "Initial estimates from the United Nations Development Program for reconstructing all that was destroyed in the Gaza Strip exceed $30 billion and could reach up to $40 billion."



He added, "This is a task that the international community has not dealt with since World War II."

AFP