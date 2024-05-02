News
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02 | 09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
The United Nations announced on Thursday that it estimates the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip at between $30 and $40 billion due to the massive and unprecedented destruction following seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.
In a joint press conference in Amman with the director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, UN Assistant Secretary-General Abdallah Al-Dardari said, "Initial estimates from the United Nations Development Program for reconstructing all that was destroyed in the Gaza Strip exceed $30 billion and could reach up to $40 billion."
He added, "This is a task that the international community has not dealt with since World War II."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNDP
United Nations
Gaza
Reconstruction
International Community
War
Israel
