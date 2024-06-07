News
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse
With no sign of progress in mediators' arduous efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Israeli tanks and warplanes blasted central and southern areas of the enclave overnight, killing at least 23 Palestinians, local medics said.
Qatari and Egyptian mediators backed by the United States, have tried to halt hostilities, secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinians jailed in Israel, and get aid flowing into shattered Gaza to ease a humanitarian crisis. But sources close to the talks said there were no still signs of a breakthrough.
Residents said Israeli tanks advanced further west in the embattled southern city of Rafah skirting the border with Egypt amid fierce gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas-led Palestinian militants.
Palestinian health officials said two Palestinians were killed and several wounded in western Rafah from tank shelling there. In central Gaza, Palestinians medics said at least 15 people died overnight in Israeli assaults.
Residents said armored forces that have taken control along Rafah's border line made several raids into the center and west of the city, wounding several civilians who had been trapped inside their homes and were taken by surprise.
Some residents said tanks were newly present in Al-Izba, an area of far southwest Rafah close to the Mediterranean coast.
Reuters
