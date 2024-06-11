Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 15:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli &#39;aggression&#39; in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

In a press statement on Tuesday, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad confirmed that both movements had submitted their response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Tuesday evening.

"The response prioritizes the interests of our Palestinian people and emphasizes the necessity of a complete halt to the ongoing aggression on Gaza, and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the statement affirmed.
 
Hamas and the Islamic Jihad also expressed their readiness to "positively" engage in reaching an agreement to end the war against the Palestinian people, "driven by a sense of national responsibility."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Islamic Jihad

Gaza

Israel

Ceasefire

Qatar

Egypt

LBCI Next
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05

Egyptian, Qatari, and US security leaders to meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Gaza talks underway in Cairo between Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:41

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:48

Palestinian health ministry declares: Six killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-19

Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More