Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

In a press statement on Tuesday, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad confirmed that both movements had submitted their response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Tuesday evening.



"The response prioritizes the interests of our Palestinian people and emphasizes the necessity of a complete halt to the ongoing aggression on Gaza, and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the statement affirmed.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad also expressed their readiness to "positively" engage in reaching an agreement to end the war against the Palestinian people, "driven by a sense of national responsibility."