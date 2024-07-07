Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages

Hamas has accepted a US proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men, 16 days after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, a senior Hamas source told Reuters on Saturday.



The militant Islamist group has dropped a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout the six-week first phase, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.



A Palestinian official close to the internationally mediated peace efforts had said the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if embraced by Israel and would end the nine-month-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will travel to Qatar next week for negotiations, a source familiar with the matter said.



A CIA spokesperson declined to confirm Burns’ trip in line with its policy of not disclosing the spy chief’s travels.



The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the discussions would focus on resolving a Hamas demand that the United States, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt guarantee in writing a temporary ceasefire, aid deliveries, and an Israeli troop withdrawal if indirect talks on implementing the second phase of the plan continued.



A source in Israel's negotiating team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Friday there was now a real chance of achieving agreement. That was in sharp contrast to past instances when Israel said conditions attached by Hamas were unacceptable.



A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath. On Friday his office said talks would continue next week and emphasised that gaps between the sides still remained.



A US official declined to confirm the Hamas decision, adding, "There's real progress, but still a lot of work to do."



Reuters