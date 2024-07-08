Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that two senior US officials are currently in Cairo for talks aimed at a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding that gaps still exist between the two sides.



Kirby added that US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and US Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk are in Egypt to meet with Egyptian, Israeli, and Jordanian officials, noting that there will be "follow-up discussions" in the coming days.



