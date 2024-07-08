News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mesh Ana
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 15:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that two senior US officials are currently in Cairo for talks aimed at a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding that gaps still exist between the two sides.
Kirby added that US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and US Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk are in Egypt to meet with Egyptian, Israeli, and Jordanian officials, noting that there will be "follow-up discussions" in the coming days.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
White House
John Kirby
Cairo
Talks
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
Next
Israeli tanks advance into Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07
Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07
Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Biden welcomes Israel sending team for Gaza hostage talks: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Biden welcomes Israel sending team for Gaza hostage talks: White House
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:02
Ismail Haniyeh says Israeli military operations could reset ceasefire talks to square one
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:02
Ismail Haniyeh says Israeli military operations could reset ceasefire talks to square one
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55
Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55
Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Hamas says Netanyahu obstructs ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Hamas says Netanyahu obstructs ceasefire negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
0
World News
2024-03-22
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
World News
2024-03-22
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
0
World News
2024-04-10
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia
World News
2024-04-10
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia
0
Middle East News
2024-05-07
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
Middle East News
2024-05-07
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
2
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
6
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More