Gaza Health Ministry affirms: 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry announced today, Monday, that 70 Palestinians were killed and over 200 others were injured by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.



The Ministry added that some of the injured are in "serious condition."



In a statement, the Ministry reported, "The casualties brought to Nasser Medical Complex from Israeli attacks and massacres in Khan Younis since early this morning include 70 martyrs and over 200 injuries, some of which are critical."



Reuters