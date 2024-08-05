Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,623

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05 | 05:34
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,623
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,623

The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 39,623 people have been killed in nearly 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 40 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,469 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

