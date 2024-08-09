UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza

2024-08-09 | 08:08
UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza
2min
UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza

UN rights chief Volker Turk was “shocked and appalled” by comments by Israel’s finance minister suggesting it might be “justified” to starve the population of Gaza to free hostages, his spokesman said Friday.

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights “condemns these words in the strongest terms, which also incite hatred against innocent civilians,” his spokesman Jeremy Laurence told a press conference.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stoked controversy earlier this week, telling a conference: “No one in the world will allow us to starve two million people, even though it might be justified and moral in order to free the hostages.”

“We are bringing in humanitarian aid because we have no choice. We are in a situation that requires international legitimacy to conduct this war,” Smotrich said.

Turk’s spokesman told reporters that “the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime.”

“This direct and public statement risks inciting other atrocity crimes. Such statements, especially by public officials, must cease immediately, they must be investigated and if found to amount to a crime, must be prosecuted and punished,” Laurence said.


AFP
