Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15 | 07:33
High views



Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Telegram that the guard who killed an Israeli hostage on Monday acted "out of revenge and against instructions" after learning of the death of his two children in an Israeli airstrike.

He added that the incident does not reflect the values of the movement.

