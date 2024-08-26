Five Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a camp in West Bank: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26 | 15:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a camp in West Bank: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a camp in West Bank: Health Ministry

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday that five Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Israel

Strike

Nur Shams

West Bank

LBCI Next
Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Sullivan: US still working to reach ceasefire agreement in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:58

French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:50

China's embassy in Canada expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over EV tariffs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41

Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank

LBCI
World News
00:30

Ukraine issues new air alerts a day after 'massive' Russian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41

Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20

Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More