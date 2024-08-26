News
Five Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a camp in West Bank: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26 | 15:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a camp in West Bank: Health Ministry
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday that five Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Israel
Strike
Nur Shams
West Bank
Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Sullivan: US still working to reach ceasefire agreement in Gaza
0
World News
00:58
French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source
World News
00:58
French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source
0
Variety and Tech
00:50
China's embassy in Canada expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over EV tariffs
Variety and Tech
00:50
China's embassy in Canada expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over EV tariffs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
0
World News
00:30
Ukraine issues new air alerts a day after 'massive' Russian attack
World News
00:30
Ukraine issues new air alerts a day after 'massive' Russian attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
0
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
1
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
4
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
5
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
8
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
