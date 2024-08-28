WFP suspends Gaza movement after vehicle fired on

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28 | 14:50
High views
WFP suspends Gaza movement after vehicle fired on
WFP suspends Gaza movement after vehicle fired on

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) temporarily suspended movements across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after it said one of its clearly marked vehicles was struck by at least ten bullets while approaching an Israeli military checkpoint.

WFP said in a statement that the convoy of two armored vehicles had received "multiple clearances by Israeli authorities to approach" the checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge on Tuesday evening. No one in the vehicle struck was hurt.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

World Food Programme

Gaza

Israel

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,534
Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank: Red Crescent
