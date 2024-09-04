Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,861

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04 | 06:21
LBCI
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,861
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,861

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 40,861 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now nearing its 12th month.

The toll includes 42 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,398 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

