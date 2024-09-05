A source within Hamas told LBCI on Thursday that "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor as a condition for successful negotiations, was originally one of those who voted in favor of withdrawing from the corridor in 2004."



The source said that "despite the approval of Netanyahu's party, the Israeli military, the defense minister, and the United States for the withdrawal, Netanyahu remains adamant about controlling the corridor for personal and political reasons rather than genuine security concerns."



The source emphasized that "80-90% of Hamas' weapons are locally produced, and had Netanyahu been serious about his stance, he would have introduced the condition to control the corridor from the start of the war."



The Hamas source also pointed out that until July 2, the Philadelphi Corridor was not part of the negotiations, and Netanyahu only introduced it to hinder progress.