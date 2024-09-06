Palestinian hospital states US citizen in West Bank dies of 'gunshot in the head'

2024-09-06 | 09:14
Palestinian hospital states US citizen in West Bank dies of &#39;gunshot in the head&#39;
Palestinian hospital states US citizen in West Bank dies of 'gunshot in the head'

A Palestinian hospital official said Friday that a US citizen died from a "gunshot in the head" in the occupied West Bank, and Israel's military said it was investigating the incident.

"An American solidarity activist arrived at the hospital with a gunshot in the head, and we announced her martyrdom around 14:30," said Fouad Nafaa, director of Rafidia Hospital in Nablus.

