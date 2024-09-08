News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pact for $4.5 million signed to aid 4,400 stranded Gazans in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-08 | 11:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pact for $4.5 million signed to aid 4,400 stranded Gazans in West Bank
The Qatar Red Crescent and the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) signed an agreement on Sunday, with $4.5 million from a Qatari state development fund, to aid more than 4,400 stranded Palestinian workers and patients from Gaza in the West Bank.
"[The] cash assistance will represent vital support for those displaced who have not been able to return to the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip last October," a statement from the Qatar's state news agency said.
"Thousands of Palestine refugees from Gaza remain trapped in the West Bank, trapped in this crisis situation, stranded from their loved ones and livelihoods," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pact
Million
Aid
Gaza
West Bank
Israel
Qatar
Next
Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30
Israeli army says killed three Hamas militants on day three of West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30
Israeli army says killed three Hamas militants on day three of West Bank raid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29
Islamic Jihad group says top commander killed in Israel West Bank raids
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29
Islamic Jihad group says top commander killed in Israel West Bank raids
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:49
Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:49
Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
2
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
3
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
5
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More