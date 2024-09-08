Pact for $4.5 million signed to aid 4,400 stranded Gazans in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-08 | 11:39
Pact for $4.5 million signed to aid 4,400 stranded Gazans in West Bank
0min
Pact for $4.5 million signed to aid 4,400 stranded Gazans in West Bank

The Qatar Red Crescent and the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) signed an agreement on Sunday, with $4.5 million from a Qatari state development fund, to aid more than 4,400 stranded Palestinian workers and patients from Gaza in the West Bank.

"[The] cash assistance will represent vital support for those displaced who have not been able to return to the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip last October," a statement from the Qatar's state news agency said.

"Thousands of Palestine refugees from Gaza remain trapped in the West Bank, trapped in this crisis situation, stranded from their loved ones and livelihoods," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.


Reuters
