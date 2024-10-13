Hamas and WAFA report five children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

2024-10-13 | 11:00

Hamas and WAFA report five children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

The media office of Hamas and the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that five children were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting Al Shati refugee camp in Gaza.

According to WAFA, an Israeli drone struck a group of children playing near a café in the camp. The attack also injured several other children.

