Blinken urges Israel to 'capitalize' on Sinwar's death and reach Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22 | 11:37
Blinken urges Israel to 'capitalize' on Sinwar's death and reach Gaza truce
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday to seize on the killing of Hamas' leader to work towards a Gaza ceasefire and pressed for more aid into the Palestinian territory.
Blinken "underscored the need to capitalize
on Israel's successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said after the talks in Jerusalem.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Antony Blinken
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
Yahya Sinwar
Next
Israeli army strikes 230 targets in Lebanon and Gaza in the last 24 hours
US Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses economic situation in West Bank with Palestinian PM
Previous
