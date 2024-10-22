Blinken urges Israel to 'capitalize' on Sinwar's death and reach Gaza truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22 | 11:37
High views
Blinken urges Israel to 'capitalize' on Sinwar's death and reach Gaza truce
Blinken urges Israel to 'capitalize' on Sinwar's death and reach Gaza truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday to seize on the killing of Hamas' leader to work towards a Gaza ceasefire and pressed for more aid into the Palestinian territory.

Blinken "underscored the need to capitalize on Israel's successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said after the talks in Jerusalem.

AFP
 
