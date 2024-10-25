UN rights chief: 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza

The U.N. rights chief said the "darkest moment" of the conflict in Gaza was unfolding in the north of the territory, warning Friday that Israel's actions could amount to "atrocity crimes."



"Unimaginably, the situation is getting worse by the day. The Israeli government's policies and practices in northern Gaza risk emptying the area of all Palestinians. We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity," Volker Turk said in a statement.





AFP