UN rights chief: 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN rights chief: &#39;Darkest moment&#39; of war unfolding in northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN rights chief: 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza

The U.N. rights chief said the "darkest moment" of the conflict in Gaza was unfolding in the north of the territory, warning Friday that Israel's actions could amount to "atrocity crimes."

"Unimaginably, the situation is getting worse by the day. The Israeli government's policies and practices in northern Gaza risk emptying the area of all Palestinians. We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity," Volker Turk said in a statement.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Rights

Chief

War

Gaza

Israel

Volker Turk

LBCI Next
Netanyahu welcomes Egypt's willingness to support hostage release deal
Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accepts Gaza truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21

US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22

Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02

Israel's army says three soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22

Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

US envoy Hochstein calls for effective LAF deployment in south Lebanon, says conflict resolution possible under Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Blinken to meet Lebanese PM in London on Friday over war: US official

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More