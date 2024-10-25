News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN rights chief: 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN rights chief: 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza
The U.N. rights chief said the "darkest moment" of the conflict in Gaza was unfolding in the north of the territory, warning Friday that Israel's actions could amount to "atrocity crimes."
"Unimaginably, the situation is getting worse by the day. The Israeli government's policies and practices in northern Gaza risk emptying the area of all Palestinians. We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity," Volker Turk said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Rights
Chief
War
Gaza
Israel
Volker Turk
Next
Netanyahu welcomes Egypt's willingness to support hostage release deal
Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accepts Gaza truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
0
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:09
US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza
Lebanon News
17:09
US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Israel's army says three soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Israel's army says three soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting
0
Middle East News
05:31
Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
05:31
Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
11:56
US envoy Hochstein calls for effective LAF deployment in south Lebanon, says conflict resolution possible under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
11:56
US envoy Hochstein calls for effective LAF deployment in south Lebanon, says conflict resolution possible under Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:15
Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:15
Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
3
Lebanon News
07:35
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
Lebanon News
07:35
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
4
Lebanon News
17:17
Blinken to meet Lebanese PM in London on Friday over war: US official
Lebanon News
17:17
Blinken to meet Lebanese PM in London on Friday over war: US official
5
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
6
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
14:41
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:41
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
17:27
LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion
Lebanon News
17:27
LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More