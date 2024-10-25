Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that 12 people were killed by Israeli drone strikes that hit a group of Palestinians waiting to receive aid in the territory's north.

"Civil defense teams retrieved 12 martyrs and several injured individuals after Israeli drone strikes targeted a group of citizens and a vehicle waiting for aid," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the drones struck near the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City. There was no immediate comment from the military.



AFP