Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that 12 people were killed by Israeli drone strikes that hit a group of Palestinians waiting to receive aid in the territory's north.
 
"Civil defense teams retrieved 12 martyrs and several injured individuals after Israeli drone strikes targeted a group of citizens and a vehicle waiting for aid," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the drones struck near the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City. There was no immediate comment from the military.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Drone

Strikes

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets two homes in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, killing 25: Al Jazeera
Netanyahu welcomes Egypt's willingness to support hostage release deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Israeli army strikes 230 targets in Lebanon and Gaza in the last 24 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, WAFA reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02

Israel's army says three soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

UN rights chief: 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22

Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 Palestinians waiting for aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

US envoy Hochstein calls for effective LAF deployment in south Lebanon, says conflict resolution possible under Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel's bloody message to the press: Journalists targeted, three killed in strike on South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Blinken to meet Lebanese PM in London on Friday over war: US official

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More