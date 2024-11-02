Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry

2024-11-02 | 07:43
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 43,314 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,019 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


