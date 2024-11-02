News
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 43,314 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,019 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Death
Toll
Health
Ministry
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
0
Lebanon News
