'No time left' say families of Israeli hostages after video release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13 | 06:26
'No time left' say families of Israeli hostages after video release
An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza said Wednesday their loved ones had "no time left," following a Palestinian militant group's release of a video of a hostage.
"The hostages have no time left -- a deal for their release is the only way to bring them all back to us," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Families
Hostages
Gaza
Hamas
