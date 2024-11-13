'No time left' say families of Israeli hostages after video release

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;No time left&#39; say families of Israeli hostages after video release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'No time left' say families of Israeli hostages after video release

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza said Wednesday their loved ones had "no time left," following a Palestinian militant group's release of a video of a hostage.

"The hostages have no time left -- a deal for their release is the only way to bring them all back to us," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Families

Hostages

Gaza

Hamas

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712
Blinken says US wants 'genuine and lasting' ceasefire in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24

Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-29

Families of Israeli Hostages Stage Bold Protest, Pressuring Netanyahu for Exchange Deal with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12

Israeli army surrounds school shelter in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, housing 130 displaced families, Al Jazeera reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59

Blinken says: Israel has met its objectives in Gaza; now is the time to end the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08

Blinken says US wants 'genuine and lasting' ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:48

Biden to discuss American hostages held by Hamas in meeting with Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Israeli strike on Aramoun in Aley kills six and injures 15: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30

Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More