Israel says militants targeted in deadly north Gaza strike

2024-11-17 | 09:43
Israel says militants targeted in deadly north Gaza strike
Israel says militants targeted in deadly north Gaza strike

The Israeli army on Sunday said it struck militant targets near Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, where emergency service providers said 30 people were killed after an Israeli air strike, in an updated toll.

"There have been ongoing terrorist activities in the area of Beit Lahia... Overnight, several strikes were conducted" on militant targets in the area, the Israeli military said in a statement to AFP. 

Gaza's civil defense confirmed 30 deaths from a previous figure of 26 for the strike that it said hit a residential building early Sunday.

