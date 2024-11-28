News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28 | 14:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the conditions for a possible deal to release Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip are "much better."
"I think the conditions have changed a lot for the better," he said when asked about a possible hostage deal during an interview with Israel's Channel 14, but he did not provide specific details.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Conditions
Hostage
Deal
Gaza
Israel
Next
34 hospitals out of service in Gaza Strip, government media office director tells Al Jazeera
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Rafah, strikes displacement shelter in Khan Younis: Al Jazeera
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10
Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10
Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:56
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:56
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44
Germany, France, UK urge Israel to extend banking correspondence services with Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44
Germany, France, UK urge Israel to extend banking correspondence services with Palestinian banks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
34 hospitals out of service in Gaza Strip, government media office director tells Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
34 hospitals out of service in Gaza Strip, government media office director tells Al Jazeera
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Mayor of Khiam tells LBCI: Israeli army fired sound bombs at residents
Lebanon News
04:19
Mayor of Khiam tells LBCI: Israeli army fired sound bombs at residents
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Speaker Berri announces parliamentary session for presidential election on January 9, 2025
Lebanon News
04:26
Speaker Berri announces parliamentary session for presidential election on January 9, 2025
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
3
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:37
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
08:37
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
5
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
6
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
7
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:11
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
Lebanon News
08:11
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More