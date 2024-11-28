Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28 | 14:30
High views
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
0min
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the conditions for a possible deal to release Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip are "much better."

"I think the conditions have changed a lot for the better," he said when asked about a possible hostage deal during an interview with Israel's Channel 14, but he did not provide specific details.


