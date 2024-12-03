Israel says European criticism over Gaza aid 'disappointing'

Israel expressed disappointment Tuesday with three European nations after they demanded it take urgent action to allow aid into the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.



Britain, France and Germany had written to the Israel government to "urge action on the unacceptable humanitarian situation in Gaza," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Monday.



In a post on X, he said: "Israel must implement the U.N.'s winter plan now: send equipment to guard against cold & flooding, give access to fuel, repair vital infrastructure, and get aid in."





AFP