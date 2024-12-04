US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, will meet Wednesday with the Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported, citing a source familiar with the meeting.

The two officials are expected to discuss "the efforts to reach a Gaza hostage, a ceasefire deal, and the Iranian threat," Ravid said in a post on X.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

United States

Hostage

Ceasefire

Iran

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27

El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38

Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38

Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21

Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28

Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:43

Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media

LBCI
World News
11:42

Ukraine says FM to visit OSCE event in Malta, where Russia's Lavrov attending

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More