Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

Israel offered Hamas an "updated proposal" for an agreement to release some of the remaining hostages held by the movement and begin a ceasefire in Gaza, Axios reported, citing two Israeli officials.



According to the news website, Israeli officials stated that Israel believes the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a ceasefire in Lebanon, and pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could create an opportunity to restart negotiations that have been stalled for three months.



One of Donald Trump's advisers told Axios that the President-elect supports a deal if "it is acceptable to Israel," noting that an agreement is urgent because "the lives of the hostages are in danger."



"Trump wants such a deal to be implemented as soon as possible and without delay before January 20," the adviser further added.