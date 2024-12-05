News
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel offered Hamas an "updated proposal" for an agreement to release some of the remaining hostages held by the movement and begin a ceasefire in Gaza, Axios reported, citing two Israeli officials.
According to the news website, Israeli officials stated that Israel believes the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a ceasefire in Lebanon, and pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could create an opportunity to restart negotiations that have been stalled for three months.
One of Donald Trump's advisers told Axios that the President-elect supports a deal if "it is acceptable to Israel," noting that an agreement is urgent because "the lives of the hostages are in danger."
"Trump wants such a deal to be implemented as soon as possible and without delay before January 20," the adviser further added.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Hostages
Donald Trump
