Gaza civil defense says 29 dead after Israeli strikes near northern hospital

Gaza's civil defense agency said 29 people were killed on Friday in Israeli strikes near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia, where Israel is pressing a major offensive.



"At least 29 people were killed, and dozens were wounded in the northern Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday as a result of the continuing Israeli shelling around Kamal Adwan hospital," said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal.



AFP