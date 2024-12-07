News
Beirut 21
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,664
2024-12-07 | 06:01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,664
The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,664 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,976 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Gaza Strip
Hamas
Israel military denies striking Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza
Previous
