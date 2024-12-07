Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,664

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-07 | 06:01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,664
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,664

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,664 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,976 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Palestine

Gaza Strip

Hamas

