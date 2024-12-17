Netanyahu heads to Cairo to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17 | 09:33
Netanyahu heads to Cairo to discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Netanyahu heads to Cairo to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

Informed sources said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Cairo on Tuesday for talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The sources added that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza is expected to be signed in the coming days.

Reuters
