Hamas says deal in Gaza possible if 'Israel stops setting new conditions'

Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday that a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and prisoners is possible if Israel stops setting new conditions.



The statement was issued after informed sources told Reuters that an agreement is expected to be signed in the coming days.



Hamas' statement read, "Hamas confirms that, in light of the serious and positive discussions currently taking place in Doha under the mediation of our Qatari and Egyptian brothers, reaching an agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange is possible if the occupation stops setting new conditions."



Reuters