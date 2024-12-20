Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister

Sweden will no longer fund the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) but instead provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza via other channels, the Nordic country's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Friday.

Israel, which will ban UNRWA's operations in the country from late January, has repeatedly accused the agency of being involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Sweden's decision to end funding for UNRWA was in response to the Israeli ban, as it will make channeling aid to the Palestinians via the agency more difficult, Dousa said.

Sweden plans to increase its overall humanitarian assistance to Gaza next year, he added.

"There are several other organizations in Gaza, I have just been there and met several of them," the minister said, naming the U.N. World Food Program as one potential recipient.

The United Nations General Assembly threw its support behind UNRWA this month, demanding that Israel respect the agency's mandate and "enable its operations to proceed without impediment or restriction."



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Sweden

Fund

UNRWA

Aid

Agency

Minister

Palestine

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-12

S. Korea police launch second raid on presidential compound: News agency says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Sweden to pause Syrian asylum decisions and deportations: Migration agency

LBCI
World News
2024-12-05

Travel ban slapped on South Korea ex-defense minister: News agency reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09

UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-04

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More