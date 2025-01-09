Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09 | 05:45
Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000
Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that 70 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 46,006.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,378 people had been wounded in more than 15 months of war.

AFP
 
