Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14 | 06:09
Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours
Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 61 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 46,645.

The ministry said at least 110,012 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of war.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Israel

Death Toll

War

Mediator Qatar says 'major issues' blocking Gaza deal 'addressed'
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit Netanyahu cabinet over Gaza deal
