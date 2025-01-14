News
Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 61 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 46,645.
The ministry said at least 110,012 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Death Toll
War
