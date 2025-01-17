News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's Kallas says talks under way to revive Rafah border mission
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU's Kallas says talks under way to revive Rafah border mission
The European Union is in talks to revive a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah following the announcement of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
A civilian EU mission to help monitor the Rafah crossing was set up under agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in 2005, part of international help with peace efforts at a time when Israel had pulled troops and settlers from Gaza.
But the mission operated for only a year and a half before it was suspended when Hamas militants took control of the Gaza Strip and drove out the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.
Kallas met with the Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Brussels on Friday morning and spoke on the phone with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
The EU is "in discussions about redeploying our monitoring mission to Rafah to ensure the stability at the border, so we have it ready," Kallas told reporters in Brussels.
Kallas said redeploying would require invitations from Israel and the Palestinian Authority as well as a cooperation agreement with Egypt. She said the mission now had ten international staff and eight locals on standby.
"We will also be ready to assist in reconstruction and recovery," she said.
Kallas said the EU was committed to a two-state solution to the broader Israel-Palestinian conflict.
"Of course lasting peace means compromises on both sides," she said. "I think there is a chance to prevent further loss of life with this ceasefire."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Kaja Kallas
Rafah
Border
Mission
Next
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-08
France urges European Commission to be firm against Musk's interference
World News
2025-01-08
France urges European Commission to be firm against Musk's interference
0
World News
2025-01-08
France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' after Greenland comments
World News
2025-01-08
France warns Trump against threatening EU 'sovereign borders' after Greenland comments
0
World News
2025-01-01
Romania, Bulgaria fully join EU's borderless Schengen zone
World News
2025-01-01
Romania, Bulgaria fully join EU's borderless Schengen zone
0
Middle East News
2024-12-18
European Commission President: Assad's fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born
Middle East News
2024-12-18
European Commission President: Assad's fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilization'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilization'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:09
ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:09
ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Netanyahu says Israel received assurances from Biden and Trump to resume fighting if Hamas rejects security demands
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Netanyahu says Israel received assurances from Biden and Trump to resume fighting if Hamas rejects security demands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-14
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
World News
2025-01-14
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
0
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09
Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09
Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
2
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
4
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:25
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
Lebanon News
04:25
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
7
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More