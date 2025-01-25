News
Gaza ceasefire: Red Cross completes second phase of releases
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-01-2025 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza ceasefire: Red Cross completes second phase of releases
The Red Cross said on Saturday it had completed the second phase of release operations as part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, transferring four Israeli hostages from the enclave and facilitating the release of detainees from Israeli centers.
The neutral, Swiss-based International Committee of the Red Cross said that it conducted pre-departure interviews with 200 people held in Israeli detention centers to assess their health and confirm their identities.
It transferred a total of 128 of these detainees to Gaza and the West Bank while local authorities handled the release and transfers for the remainder, the statement said.
Reuters
