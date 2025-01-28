News
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
28-01-2025 | 05:45
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
Qatar reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his call to move Palestinians out of Gaza to Egypt or Jordan.
"Our position has always been clear to the necessity of the Palestinian people receiving their rights, and that the two-state solution is the only path forward," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told media, when asked about Trump's comments.
AFP
