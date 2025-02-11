Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it

U.S. President Donald Trump and King Abdullah spoke to reporters before their meeting on Tuesday.



Trump said that Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza. "We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it."



He does not think Hamas will make Saturday's deadline for hostage release, instead, he thinks there will be parcels of land in Jordan and In Egypt where Palestinians will live.



Asked about taking in Palestinians, King Abdullah said "we have to keep in mind how do we make this work that is in everyone’s best interest."



Asked whether there is a parcel of land where Palestinians can live in Jordan, he said he has to do what is best for his country.



He added that Jordan will take 2000 children in who are ill.



"We should wait to see the plan from Egypt," he noted.

