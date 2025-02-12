News
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-02-2025 | 01:59
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his idea of exiling Palestinians and placing a rebuilt Gaza under "U.S. authority," but faced pushback from visiting Jordanian King Abdullah II.
"I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," Abdullah said on social media after the talks.
However, he told Trump that Egypt was working on a plan for how countries in the region could "work" with Trump on his shock proposal.
The Jordanian monarch also appeared to offer a sweetener to Trump, who the day before the visit floated the possibility of halting U.S. aid to Jordan if it did not take in refugees.
"One of the things that we can do right away is take 2,000 children, cancer children who are in a very ill state. That is possible," Abdullah said as Trump welcomed him and Crown Prince Hussein in the Oval Office.
Trump replied that it was "really a beautiful gesture" and said he didn't know about it before the Jordanian monarch's arrival at the White House.
The U.S. leader stunned the world when he announced a proposal last week for the United States to "take over" Gaza, envisioning rebuilding the devastated territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East" -- but only after resettling Palestinians elsewhere, with no plan for them ever to return.
Abdullah urged patience and said that Egypt was coming up with a response and that Arab nations would then discuss it at talks in Riyadh.
"Let's wait until the Egyptians can come and present it to the president and not get ahead of ourselves," Abdullah said.
Trump retreated from his previous talk of an aid halt to Jordan and Egypt, saying: "I don't have to threaten that. I do believe we're above that."
The Egyptian foreign ministry later said it plans to "present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction" of the Gaza Strip that ensures Palestinians remain on their land.
It said Egypt "hopes to cooperate" with Trump's administration on the matter, with the goal of "reaching a fair settlement of the Palestinian cause."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Gaza
Egypt
Jordan
King Abdullah II
Donald Trump
