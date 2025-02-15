News
15-02-2025 | 04:40
Israel says working with US to get all Gaza hostages out 'as quickly as possible'
Israel is working with the U.S. to get all of its hostages out of Gaza as "quickly as possible," a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday.
"We are working in full coordination with the United States to rescue all our hostages -- both the living and the deceased -- as quickly as possible, and we are fully prepared for what lies ahead, in all respects," said the statement, which came shortly after Hamas militants released Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov, and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn earlier on Saturday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Hostages
United States
