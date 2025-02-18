Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday

18-02-2025 | 08:33
Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday
Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday

Hamas' top negotiator said on Tuesday the Palestinian militant group will hand over to Israel this week the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza.

"We decided to hand over four bodies on Thursday... and the enemy will release the corresponding prisoners on Saturday, according to the agreement," said Khalil al-Haya in a televised address, referring to the truce agreement that went into effect last month.


Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
