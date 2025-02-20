Hamas blames Israel for deaths of hostages in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 02:18
High views
Hamas blames Israel for deaths of hostages in Gaza

Hamas accused Israel of killing its own hostages in Gaza, saying the Israeli military bombed their places of detention, preventing their rescue.  

In remarks, Hamas said its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, "did everything possible to protect the hostages," but Israeli airstrikes made it impossible to save them. 

The group also claimed it provided the captives with humane treatment.  

Hamas directly blamed the Israeli army for "killing its captives by bombing their places of detention. The 'Nazi' government bears responsibility after repeatedly obstructing the prisoner exchange agreement."
 
