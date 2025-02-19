Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-02-2025 | 13:33
Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it had received the names of hostages whose bodies Hamas is set to hand over on Thursday.

"Israel has received the list of deceased hostages who are scheduled to be released tomorrow as part of the (Gaza truce) framework," it said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it had "updated the families of the hostages through military representatives."

AFP
 
