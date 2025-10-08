EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday said Europe must ramp up its defences to deter Russia's "hybrid warfare", after a catalogue of air incursions, cyber attacks and damage to undersea cables.



"These incidents are calculated to linger in the twilight of deniability. This is not random harassment. It is a coherent and escalating campaign," Von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament.



"Two incidents are coincidence, but three, five, 10 -- this is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe, and Europe must respond," she said.



AFP