EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen

08-10-2025 | 03:52
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday said Europe must ramp up its defences to deter Russia's "hybrid warfare", after a catalogue of air incursions, cyber attacks and damage to undersea cables.

"These incidents are calculated to linger in the twilight of deniability. This is not random harassment. It is a coherent and escalating campaign," Von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament.

"Two incidents are coincidence, but three, five, 10 -- this is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe, and Europe must respond," she said.

AFP

