News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen
World News
08-10-2025 | 03:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen
EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday said Europe must ramp up its defences to deter Russia's "hybrid warfare", after a catalogue of air incursions, cyber attacks and damage to undersea cables.
"These incidents are calculated to linger in the twilight of deniability. This is not random harassment. It is a coherent and escalating campaign," Von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament.
"Two incidents are coincidence, but three, five, 10 -- this is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe, and Europe must respond," she said.
AFP
World News
'must
respond'
Russia's
'hybrid
warfare':
Leyen
Next
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-01
Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
World News
2025-10-01
Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
0
World News
2025-09-02
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
World News
2025-09-02
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
0
World News
2025-09-23
NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'
World News
2025-09-23
NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
0
World News
04:37
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end
World News
04:37
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end
0
World News
03:17
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
World News
03:17
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
0
World News
01:26
Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says
World News
01:26
Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
0
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
2
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
3
Lebanon News
02:19
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
Lebanon News
02:19
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:32
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
08:32
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
5
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
8
Lebanon News
08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
Lebanon News
08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More