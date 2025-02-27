Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 06:05
High views
Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains
Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains

Militant group Hamas said on Thursday it was ready to begin talks on the second phase of a ceasefire in Gaza after several hundred Palestinians were released from Israeli jails overnight in return for the bodies of four Israeli hostages.

It was the final exchange of the six-week first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza that came into effect on January 19.

Israel said on Thursday morning that three of the hostages whose bodies it had received overnight had been murdered in captivity and the fourth had been killed on the day of the October 2023 Hamas raid into Israel that precipitated the war.


Reuters

