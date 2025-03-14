Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-03-2025 | 07:24
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals

Hamas on Friday said it is ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four other dual nationals after the Palestinian militants and Israel gathered for indirect Gaza ceasefire talks.

"Yesterday, a Hamas leadership delegation received a proposal from the brotherly mediators to resume negotiations," the Islamist movement said in a statement which added its reply "included its agreement to release the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, along with the remains of four others holding dual citizenship."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Hostage

Palestinian

Gaza

Ceasefire

