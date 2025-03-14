News
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals
14-03-2025 | 07:24
Hamas on Friday said it is ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four other dual nationals after the Palestinian militants and Israel gathered for indirect Gaza ceasefire talks.
"Yesterday, a Hamas leadership delegation received a proposal from the brotherly mediators to resume negotiations," the Islamist movement said in a statement which added its reply "included its agreement to release the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, along with the remains of four others holding dual citizenship."
AFP
