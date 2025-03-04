Israel domestic security agency acknowledges failure in preventing October 7 attack

04-03-2025 | 13:44
Israel domestic security agency acknowledges failure in preventing October 7 attack
0min
Israel domestic security agency acknowledges failure in preventing October 7 attack

Israel's Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet) acknowledged on Tuesday its failure in preventing Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, saying following an investigation that if it had acted differently, it could have prevented the "massacre."

"The investigation reveals that if the Shin Bet had acted differently, both in the years leading up to the attack and on the night of the attack, in both professional and managerial terms, the massacre could have been prevented," the agency said in a summary of findings shared with the media.

