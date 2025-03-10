UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-03-2025 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity &#39;restrictions&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'

The British government on Monday called on Israel to restore the electricity supply to Gaza, warning the country could be in violation of international law.

"We're deeply concerned by these reports and urge Israel to lift these restrictions," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesman told reporters.

"We're clear that a halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza, including basic needs such as electricity, risks breaching Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Government

Restrictions

Gaza

Israel

Electricity

LBCI Next
Hamas says awaiting outcome of upcoming mediator negotiations with Israel over Gaza
Israeli minister says cutting off electricity supply to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55

Palestinian Authority says Israel's Gaza electricity cut 'escalation in genocide'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Berlin urges Israel to 'immediately' stop blocking aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Red Cross urges Israel, Hamas to 'maintain the ceasefire' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14

Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48

UN warns of 'dire consequences' as Israel cuts power, blocks fuel to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

Israeli official says negotiators left for Doha to discuss Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Haaretz: Israeli military police open investigation into use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55

Palestinian Authority says Israel's Gaza electricity cut 'escalation in genocide'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Israeli soldier jailed for 7 months for abusing Palestinian detainees: Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:14

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More