MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
During Lebanon's parliament session to debate the ministerial statement, MP Kabalan Kabalan called on the government to intensify diplomatic efforts to raise the issue of Israeli violations with relevant embassies.
He described the statement as comprehensive and wished the government success while stressing the need for proper standards in handling key issues.
Kabalan emphasized the urgency of reconstruction and reaffirmed that restoring depositors' funds remains a top priority.
He vowed to spare no effort in recovering lost funds, which he said were trapped between banks, the central bank, and the state.
He said that during the crisis, funds were lost, and the country's economy collapsed.
He further urged the government to take responsibility by compelling banks and the central bank to determine accountability for the deposits and ensure the swift return of funds to the people.
During the session, MP Kabalan Kabalan expressed a commitment to inclusivity, stating that the nation can accommodate all groups and that no faction can dismiss another, regardless of its strength.
He highlighted that the cost of unity among Lebanese is significantly lower than the cost of division. Kabalan confirmed that the Development and Liberation Bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
MP Kabalan Kabalan
Government
Confidence
Vote
Next
MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Previous
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Ayoub Hmayed: Development and Liberation Bloc supports consensus in presidential elections
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Ayoub Hmayed: Development and Liberation Bloc supports consensus in presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Speaker Berri chairs Development and Liberation bloc meeting, Le Drian to attend presidential session
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Speaker Berri chairs Development and Liberation bloc meeting, Le Drian to attend presidential session
0
Lebanon News
09:08
MP Charbel Massaad grants confidence to the government, calls for bold and responsible decisions
Lebanon News
09:08
MP Charbel Massaad grants confidence to the government, calls for bold and responsible decisions
Lebanon News
09:23
MP Hagop Terzian grants confidence to the government, stresses need for digitalization to combat corruption
Lebanon News
09:23
MP Hagop Terzian grants confidence to the government, stresses need for digitalization to combat corruption
0
Lebanon News
09:18
MP Cynthia Zarazir withholds confidence from government, criticizes ministerial statement
Lebanon News
09:18
MP Cynthia Zarazir withholds confidence from government, criticizes ministerial statement
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
0
Lebanon News
09:08
MP Charbel Massaad grants confidence to the government, calls for bold and responsible decisions
Lebanon News
09:08
MP Charbel Massaad grants confidence to the government, calls for bold and responsible decisions
0
Lebanon News
07:10
Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman
Lebanon News
07:10
Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman
0
World News
2025-01-20
Donald Trump to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel, Walla News reports
World News
2025-01-20
Donald Trump to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel, Walla News reports
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel and northern Bekaa at medium altitude
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel and northern Bekaa at medium altitude
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese lawmakers express support for government during parliamentary session
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese lawmakers express support for government during parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
4
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured
5
Lebanon News
14:24
Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
14:24
Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral
6
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
7
Lebanon News
12:36
Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area
Lebanon News
12:36
Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
