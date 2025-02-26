MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

26-02-2025 | 04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says &#39;Development and Liberation&#39; bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
2min
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

During Lebanon's parliament session to debate the ministerial statement, MP Kabalan Kabalan called on the government to intensify diplomatic efforts to raise the issue of Israeli violations with relevant embassies. 

He described the statement as comprehensive and wished the government success while stressing the need for proper standards in handling key issues.

Kabalan emphasized the urgency of reconstruction and reaffirmed that restoring depositors' funds remains a top priority. 

He vowed to spare no effort in recovering lost funds, which he said were trapped between banks, the central bank, and the state.

He said that during the crisis, funds were lost, and the country's economy collapsed. 

He further urged the government to take responsibility by compelling banks and the central bank to determine accountability for the deposits and ensure the swift return of funds to the people.

During the session, MP Kabalan Kabalan expressed a commitment to inclusivity, stating that the nation can accommodate all groups and that no faction can dismiss another, regardless of its strength. 

He highlighted that the cost of unity among Lebanese is significantly lower than the cost of division. Kabalan confirmed that the Development and Liberation Bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence.
 

